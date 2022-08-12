Morgan Stanley Lowers Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target to $115.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WLK. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.75.

Westlake Stock Performance

Shares of WLK opened at $103.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.14 and its 200-day moving average is $112.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Westlake has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $141.19.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Westlake

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total value of $1,867,863.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Westlake news, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total transaction of $4,938,272.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,667,523.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total value of $1,867,863.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,156.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,691 shares of company stock worth $7,948,918. 73.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Westlake by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Westlake by 33.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Westlake by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 1.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

