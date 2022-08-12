Morgan Stanley Lowers Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Price Target to $4.50

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ROVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rover Group in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Rover Group in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.85.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Rover Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $4.04 on Monday. Rover Group has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05.

Insider Transactions at Rover Group

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 43.25%. The firm had revenue of $43.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rover Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $41,130.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,623.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $41,130.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,623.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 18,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $91,980.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,025,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,984,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,706 shares of company stock worth $275,591 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rover Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 4th quarter worth about $197,620,000. True Wind Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Rover Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. True Wind Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,457,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,420,000 after acquiring an additional 658,471 shares in the last quarter. MV Management XI L.L.C. acquired a new position in Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,301,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rover Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,645,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,804,000 after acquiring an additional 129,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,390,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rover Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.