Morgan Stanley Increases Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $30.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FOUR. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $48.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.13 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $89.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.89.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 27,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $876,204.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 362,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,454,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 36.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

