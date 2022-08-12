Morgan Stanley Increases Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Price Target to $16.00

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SEMR. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Semrush stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. Semrush has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -121.36 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33.

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.98 million. Semrush had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Semrush will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Semrush news, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 39,451 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $483,669.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,215,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,156,132.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 2,000 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $28,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,226.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 39,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $483,669.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,215,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,156,132.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,994. 61.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Semrush by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Semrush during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Semrush by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 15.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

