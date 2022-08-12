Moonriver Price Hits $17.07 on Major Exchanges (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for about $17.07 or 0.00070824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $85.82 million and $8.40 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004151 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001562 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002209 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00014771 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00038789 BTC.
Moonriver Profile
Moonriver’s total supply is 10,429,829 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,839 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Moonriver Coin Trading
