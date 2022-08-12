Monolith Price Reaches $0.0928 (TKN)

Monolith (TKN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Monolith has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for about $0.0928 or 0.00000385 BTC on exchanges. Monolith has a total market cap of $3.21 million and $2.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,108.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00038128 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00127943 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00067159 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,559,551 coins. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz.

Buying and Selling Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

