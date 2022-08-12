monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Raised to $180.00 at Cowen

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cowen from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

MNDY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $239.17.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $139.92 on Tuesday. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $85.75 and a fifty-two week high of $450.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -36.16 and a beta of 2.03.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.67) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in monday.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in monday.com by 0.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in monday.com by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

