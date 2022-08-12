Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Short Interest Up 263.6% in July

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 263.6% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Monarch Mining Stock Down 6.7 %

OTCMKTS:GBARF traded down 0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,865. Monarch Mining has a fifty-two week low of 0.27 and a fifty-two week high of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Monarch Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.50 price objective for the company.

About Monarch Mining

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. The company's projects include the Beaufor Mine, including 23 mining claims covering an area of 5.9 square kilometers located to the northeast of the town of Val-d'Or in the Province of Quebec; the Croinor property, which comprise one mining lease for a total of 337 claims with an area of approximately 151.88 square kilometers situated to the east of Val-d'Or; and the Beacon Mill property consist of 11 mining claims covering an area of 1.8 square kilometers.

