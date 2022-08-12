MonaCoin (MONA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $88,205.00

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. MonaCoin has a market cap of $36.34 million and approximately $88,205.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,981.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,883.88 or 0.07855663 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00174435 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00019573 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00257660 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.28 or 0.00664189 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.00 or 0.00596308 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005488 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

