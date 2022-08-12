Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Momentive Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $7.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Momentive Global has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.36.

In related news, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 18,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $141,282.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 291,253 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,685.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Momentive Global by 339.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Momentive Global during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in Momentive Global by 23.0% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Momentive Global during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Momentive Global during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

