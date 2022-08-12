Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $383,606.20 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.05, for a total transaction of $383,606.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,581.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total transaction of $335,980.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $322,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $334,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $337,760.00.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total transaction of $309,700.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Juan Andres sold 6,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Juan Andres sold 749 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $108,904.60.

Shares of MRNA opened at $171.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.61 and a 12-month high of $464.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.13.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 1.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 385,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,050,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Moderna by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 570,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,490,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 29.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Moderna by 433.7% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 249,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,592,000 after purchasing an additional 202,476 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

