Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 40,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $6,891,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,424,176.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total transaction of $7,717,600.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $6,269,200.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $6,724,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total transaction of $6,907,600.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $6,840,000.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $5,728,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total transaction of $5,463,200.00.

On Thursday, May 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $5,355,600.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00.

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $171.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,794,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,747,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $464.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.80 and a 200-day moving average of $153.13.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

