Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 40,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $6,891,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,424,176.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.94, for a total transaction of $7,717,600.00.
- On Thursday, July 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $6,269,200.00.
- On Thursday, July 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $6,724,400.00.
- On Wednesday, July 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total transaction of $6,907,600.00.
- On Thursday, July 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $6,840,000.00.
- On Thursday, June 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $5,728,400.00.
- On Wednesday, June 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total transaction of $5,463,200.00.
- On Thursday, May 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $5,355,600.00.
- On Thursday, May 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00.
Moderna Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of Moderna stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $171.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,794,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,747,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.61. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $464.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.80 and a 200-day moving average of $153.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
