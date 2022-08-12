Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Trims Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 594,816 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $29,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 292,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,981,000 after buying an additional 22,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.38. 28,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,903. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

