Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 7,700 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Biogen worth $22,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 214.8% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 28.2% in the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.31. 6,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,694. The firm has a market cap of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $351.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Biogen to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.36.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.