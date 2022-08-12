Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Prudential Financial worth $33,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.58.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

PRU traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.75. 5,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,779. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

