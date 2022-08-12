Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $37,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,094,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,905,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,949 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 975.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,348,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,949 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sempra by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,388,000 after acquiring an additional 466,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.22.

Shares of NYSE:SRE traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.34. 3,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,574. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sempra has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $173.28. The company has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.46.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

