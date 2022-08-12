Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Lowers Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 169,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $25,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 14.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.80.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,914. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $204.23. The company has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

