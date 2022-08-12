Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $43.71 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 576,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $43,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $4,198,814.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,024,873.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,051 shares of company stock worth $12,503,052. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.3 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CL. UBS Group raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

CL traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.71. 31,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,797,815. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day moving average is $78.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.39%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

