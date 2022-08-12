Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $32.15 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Amphenol worth $32,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 124.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

APH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Amphenol from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen decreased their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.89.

APH stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.84. 5,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,921,874. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.45. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

