Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $23.30 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Align Technology worth $23,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden Capital LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 12.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $287.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,816. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $225.86 and a one year high of $737.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $260.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.78.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens reduced their target price on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.67.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

