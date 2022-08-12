Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $223.34 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,007,076 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 67,000 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.5% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Visa were worth $223,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of V traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.30. 29,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,623,387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.48. The firm has a market cap of $399.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $236.96.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.64.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
