Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $223.34 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,007,076 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 67,000 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.5% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Visa were worth $223,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of V traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.30. 29,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,623,387. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.48. The firm has a market cap of $399.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $236.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.