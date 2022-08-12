Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $35,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,330,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,129,899,000 after buying an additional 72,788 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,337,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,915,000 after buying an additional 152,329 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,152,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $566,710,000 after purchasing an additional 165,667 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,061,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,001,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,820,000 after purchasing an additional 136,317 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ROP stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $436.38. The company had a trading volume of 438 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,072. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $406.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $369.51 and a 52 week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 49.32% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

