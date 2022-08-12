Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Marvell Technology worth $40,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,457,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,852,000 after buying an additional 365,469 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,725,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,999,000 after purchasing an additional 545,124 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,354,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,069 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 2.5 %

Marvell Technology stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,009,938. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -39.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $1,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,390,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,194 shares of company stock worth $3,505,827. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRVL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.41.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

