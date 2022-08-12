Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Cuts Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Fastenal worth $24,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Fastenal by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Fastenal by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,529.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski bought 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,529.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,736 shares of company stock valued at $131,599. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $54.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,967. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.40.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

