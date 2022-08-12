MKM Partners Trims Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Target Price to C$10.00

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at MKM Partners from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. MKM Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 149.38% from the company’s current price.

CRON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target (up previously from C$6.00) on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$3.70 to C$4.30 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen decreased their price target on Cronos Group from C$4.50 to C$4.30 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cronos Group to C$4.30 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Cronos Group to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.31.

TSE:CRON traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,155. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -4.29. Cronos Group has a 52-week low of C$3.32 and a 52-week high of C$8.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 25.11 and a current ratio of 26.42.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

