MJ Hudson Group (LON:MJH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.00

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 31.30 ($0.38), with a volume of 118838 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.25 ($0.38).

MJ Hudson Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £48.07 million and a P/E ratio of -8.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 36.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

About MJ Hudson Group

MJ Hudson Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and North America. The company operates through Advisory, Outsourcing, Data & Analytics, and Organic Investments segments.

