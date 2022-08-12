Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Trading Up 3.8%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $21.18. Approximately 229,289 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 140,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Mitsubishi Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Mitsubishi Electric Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.27.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company offers turbine generators, hydraulic turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.

