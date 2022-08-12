MintMe.com Coin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $95,142.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 158.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $7.34 million and $95,142.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,957.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,877.14 or 0.07835253 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00176084 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00019608 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.90 or 0.00258362 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.65 or 0.00666371 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.00 or 0.00596891 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005525 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject. MintMe.com Coin’s official website is www.mintme.com/coin. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

