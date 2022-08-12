Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOA remained flat at $10.15 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,786. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $10.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06.

Get Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $648,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Company Profile

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waxahachie, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.