MimbleWimbleCoin Price Reaches $2.16 on Major Exchanges (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.16 or 0.00008901 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $23.43 million and $1,821.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00230772 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001579 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000064 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004125 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.54 or 0.00484799 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000294 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,856,449 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

