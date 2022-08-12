Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

Milestone Scientific stock opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. Milestone Scientific has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.00.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 47.99% and a negative net margin of 76.86%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

