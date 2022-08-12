Milestone Advisory Partners Sells 7,566 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Milestone Advisory Partners decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,566 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,374. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $90.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.95 and its 200 day moving average is $80.35.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

