Milestone Advisory Partners Sells 32,757 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY)

Milestone Advisory Partners trimmed its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,757 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFQY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 4.2% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 7.5% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor during the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor Price Performance

VFQY stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.69. The company had a trading volume of 5,653 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.95 and its 200-day moving average is $108.91.

