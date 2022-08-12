Milestone Advisory Partners Purchases Shares of 57,481 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,160,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 3.9% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

TIP stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.27. 48,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,685,199. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.01 and a one year high of $131.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

