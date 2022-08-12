Milestone Advisory Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Milestone Advisory Partners lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,427 shares during the quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

IHI traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $54.95. The company had a trading volume of 37,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,988. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.55. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $47.24 and a 12-month high of $67.29.

