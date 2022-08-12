Milestone Advisory Partners Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Milestone Advisory Partners trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF comprises about 1.7% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RGI traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $182.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,863. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $154.21 and a 52-week high of $201.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.38.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

