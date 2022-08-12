Milestone Advisory Partners Cuts Stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ)

Milestone Advisory Partners cut its position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

PXQ traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $80.40. The company had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820. Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF has a 52-week low of $68.48 and a 52-week high of $106.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.24.

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.