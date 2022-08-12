Metro (TSE:MRU) Price Target Cut to C$71.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$73.00 to C$71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Metro from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Metro from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$71.89.

TSE:MRU traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$70.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,330. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$69.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$69.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.82. Metro has a 52-week low of C$59.14 and a 52-week high of C$73.54.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

