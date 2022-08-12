Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.81

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 7057 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Metallurgical Co. of China Stock Down 6.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92.

Metallurgical Co. of China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.1833 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Metallurgical Co. of China’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

About Metallurgical Co. of China

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

