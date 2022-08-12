Metadium (META) One Day Trading Volume Hits $13.00 Million

Metadium (META) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One Metadium coin can now be bought for about $0.0452 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $76.19 million and $13.00 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metadium has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,797.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004226 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00038023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00127179 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00068736 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium (CRYPTO:META) is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Metadium

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

