Metadium (META) One Day Trading Volume Hits $13.00 Million

Metadium (META) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. One Metadium coin can now be bought for about $0.0452 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $76.19 million and $13.00 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Metadium has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,797.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003840 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004226 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002149 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00038023 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00127179 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00068736 BTC.
About Metadium
Metadium (CRYPTO:META) is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Metadium
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.