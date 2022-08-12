MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), reports. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $72.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. MeridianLink updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

MeridianLink Stock Performance

Shares of MLNK opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10. MeridianLink has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -69.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MLNK. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MeridianLink in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on MeridianLink to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded MeridianLink from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on MeridianLink to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MeridianLink has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeridianLink

In related news, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 19,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $332,577.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,669.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other MeridianLink news, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 19,506 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $332,577.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,669.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Alan R. Arnold sold 22,407 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $391,226.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 443,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,742,148.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,953 shares of company stock worth $1,384,597 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MeridianLink by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after acquiring an additional 373,637 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MeridianLink by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,170,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after buying an additional 398,326 shares during the period. Norwood Investment Partners LP bought a new position in MeridianLink in the 2nd quarter worth $19,325,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in MeridianLink by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 160,991 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in MeridianLink by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 65,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink Company Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

