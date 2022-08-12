Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.19-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.00 million-$225.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.79 million. Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.96-$2.17 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRCY. Truist Financial raised Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

NASDAQ MRCY traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.97. 5,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.80, a PEG ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.79. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28.

In other Mercury Systems news, Director Howard L. Lance purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.59 per share, for a total transaction of $252,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,767 shares in the company, valued at $443,522.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $41,524.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,879 shares in the company, valued at $844,456.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Howard L. Lance acquired 5,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.59 per share, with a total value of $252,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,522.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

