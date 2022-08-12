Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.20

Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.20 and last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 3939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MERC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Mercer International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.25.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Mercer International had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $572.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercer International Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

Institutional Trading of Mercer International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MERC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 18.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

See Also

