Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Short Interest Up 169.3% in July

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,239,000 shares, an increase of 169.3% from the July 15th total of 1,202,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.2 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Mercedes-Benz Group has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $103.78.

Get Mercedes-Benz Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDAIF. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Mercedes-Benz Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mercedes-Benz Group from €90.00 ($91.84) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Mercedes-Benz Group from €89.00 ($90.82) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.43.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells passenger cars comprising premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, G-Class, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as small cars under the smart brand; ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand; and vans under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.