Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:MHUA) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on August 15th

Meihua International Medical Technologies’ (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 15th. Meihua International Medical Technologies had issued 3,600,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 16th. The total size of the offering was $36,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
Meihua International Medical Technologies Stock Up 3.5 %
NASDAQ MHUA opened at $3.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $14.80.
Meihua International Medical Technologies Company Profile
