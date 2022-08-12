Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.
Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MHSDF remained flat at $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79.
Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation, operation, and maintenance of cable television, internet, and telephone signal distribution systems. It operates through Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Other segments. The company operates cable television systems in various states of Mexico; and offers high-speed Internet services to residential and commercial customers, as well as digital fixed telephony services to residential and commercial customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (MHSDF)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.