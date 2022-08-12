Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MHSDF remained flat at $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $3.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.79.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation, operation, and maintenance of cable television, internet, and telephone signal distribution systems. It operates through Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Other segments. The company operates cable television systems in various states of Mexico; and offers high-speed Internet services to residential and commercial customers, as well as digital fixed telephony services to residential and commercial customers.

