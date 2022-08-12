MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Short Interest Update

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the July 15th total of 176,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 94,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

MediWound Price Performance

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.95. MediWound has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $4.01.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 73.79% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MediWound will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MediWound

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDWD shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of MediWound in a research note on Monday, July 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of MediWound from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediWound in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MediWound to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediWound by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in MediWound by 56.1% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 110,129 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in MediWound in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Further Reading

