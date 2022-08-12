MediShares Trading Up 15.3% Over Last Week (MDS)

MediShares (MDS) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One MediShares coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MediShares has traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $507,878.24 and $12,954.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,708.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00037980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00126900 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00069955 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares (MDS) is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares.

MediShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

