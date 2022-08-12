Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Director Jeffrey J. Brown Acquires 3,940 Shares

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 3,940 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.54 per share, with a total value of $498,567.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,567.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Medifast Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of MED stock opened at $132.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.08. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $125.18 and a one year high of $240.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
Medifast Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.66%.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MED shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 7th.
About Medifast
Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.
