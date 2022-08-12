Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Director Jeffrey J. Brown Acquires 3,940 Shares

Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 3,940 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.54 per share, with a total value of $498,567.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,567.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Medifast Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of MED stock opened at $132.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.08. Medifast, Inc. has a one year low of $125.18 and a one year high of $240.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Medifast by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Medifast by 24.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Medifast by 45.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 44,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medifast by 15.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Medifast during the second quarter worth $216,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MED shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 7th.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

