MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL) Short Interest Update

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 419,000 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the July 15th total of 584,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 747,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

MedAvail Price Performance

MedAvail stock remained flat at $1.20 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 488 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,472. The company has a market cap of $39.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. MedAvail has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). MedAvail had a negative return on equity of 191.45% and a negative net margin of 174.11%. The business had revenue of $9.11 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that MedAvail will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MedAvail

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of MedAvail from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MedAvail stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDVL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,529,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 22.88% of MedAvail as of its most recent SEC filing.

MedAvail Company Profile

MedAvail Holdings, Inc, a technology-enabled retail pharmacy technology and services company, develops and commercializes self-service pharmacy, mobile application, kiosk, and drive-thru solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail Pharmacy Services and Pharmacy Technology.

